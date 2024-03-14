Flo Milli fans have been looking forward to the promised release of the SZA-featuring remix of her hit single “Never Lose Me,” but today, they got a pleasant surprise on that count. In addition to finding out its release date via her third album, Fine Ho, Stay, which drops this Friday, March 15, but they also found out who else is on it: Cardi B.

Cardi, whose run of star-powered remix features has included team-ups with GloRilla (“Tomorrow 2“), Latto (“Put It On Da Floor Again“), and FendiDa Rappa (“Point Me 2“), has become the rap it-girls‘ it-girl as fans have impatiently waited for word of her own second studio album. Incidentally, Cardi has been much more active on that front lately; the release of the “Never Lose Me” remix will actually coincide with the release of her own single “Miami,” which will follow “Bongos” and “Like What” in Cardi’s efforts to promote the impending album.

The two rappers announced the news in a quick video on Instagram in which Flo Milli mugs the camera while the track plays and Cardi enters the frame from offscreen. You can check out the teaser below and the full track in less than nine hours when it drops at midnight ET/9pm PT.