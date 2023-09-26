“Bongos” rapper Cardi B is known for her fiery personality and spicy commentary. But Hot Ones talk show host Sean Evans will test Cardi to see how much heat she can actually handle. On Monday, September 25, Cardi took to her official Instagram page to reveal that she will appear on the beloved YouTube series on Thursday, September 28.

“Getting SPICY. 🥵 @hotones Thursday at 11 AM est,” wrote Cardi in the caption of the upload. In the promotional graphic, taken during her time on set, Cardi looks like she is questioning her life choices — a hilariously apropos response given others’ experiences on the shows, including Kid Cudi.

Fans took to her comment section to let Cardi know they are ready for their full serving of funny.

“Ohhh, I know this sh*t about to have me in tears, ” one person wrote.

“I can already imagine, LOL. Bronx out of her mouth,” joked another.

“I’ve been waiting and praying for this to happen. Omg. This will be so funny,” confessed one fan.

Users reassured Cardi that they wouldn’t miss her appearance on the program. “I’m def seeing this for sure,” remarked another.

“Oh, this about to be hilarious,” declared one person.

“Ouuuuu, I can’t wait for this. I know I’m finna get my laugh in,” wrote another.



