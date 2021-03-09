“Bodak Yellow” was a huge moment for Cardi B, as the No. 1 single launched her career as a music superstar. The track quickly went on to become one of the most commercially successful hip-hop songs of all time, and now it has passed an amazing milestone: It is now the first single by a female rapper to ever achieve Diamond certification from the RIAA, which means it has reached at least 10 million sales in the US.

The RIAA confirmed the news this morning and Cardi alluded to it in a video she shared last night, in which she said, “I’ve been rehearsing all day today and I’ve been really stressed out and my body’s aching, yada yada yada. So then at rehearsal, they telling me, ‘Oh, you gotta go meet up with Atlantic.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m f*cking tired. I don’t want to f*cking talk about no Grammys, I don’t want to talk about no album, I’m just tired. And then, I still got drove to a restaurant. I’m like, ‘Are you f*cking kidding me?’ I’m trying to go home, see Offset, f*ck him. Then I’m here and I just got this crazy surprise and I think you guys are going to find out tomorrow. And I just want to say thank you guys so much because without you guys, this wouldn’t have happened. This really made my day and really uplifted me for this crazy performance, and um… wow. I know you guys are going to be really happy, like really, really happy.”

You guys are going to be so happy .I’m soo happy!!! pic.twitter.com/vJi0lORn3k — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 9, 2021

It seemed like her fans already knew what was happening, though, as Cardi quickly followed up, “WTFFF !!! How the heiiilllll yall already [know] ???I can’t. I’ll be back later .DEUM YA BE KNOWING EERRTHANG !” She also added, “I need a moment guys… I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow and I’ll be reposting .I’m too emotional to see all these beautiful tweets.”

WTFFF !!! How the heiiilllll yall already now ???I can’t 😩😩😩. I’ll be back later .DEUM YA BE KNOWING EERRTHANG ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 9, 2021

I need a moment guys… I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow and I’ll be reposting .I’m too emotional to see all these beautiful tweets. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 9, 2021

