Cardi B recently chatted with Speedy Morman for his 360 With Speedy show, where she revealed why her previously teased collaboration with Ice Spice for the “Munch” remix never hit streaming platforms officially. Fans might be shocked, but as it turns out, Cardi loved the song — her main issue was simply not being pleased about her verse reacing a level of perfection.

“I love the record, I did not like how I sound,” she shared. “You know it being on a drill beat, it’s not as easy as it [looks]… I was like, ‘They’re gonna drag me and they’re going to drag the song bad.'”

Speedy Morman then pointed out that Cardi B had dabbled in drill music before, according to Complex.

“Yeah, but that was a little bit more my speed because it was a little bit more aggressive,” Cardi added. “I’m really good at being more aggressive than being, like, more sexy. I feel like I’m better off being aggressive than being sexy. So I just felt like it was not giving, I was like, ‘I don’t even want to do this to this girl.’ The record is already great, I don’t want to f*ck it up. I just hated my verse… I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is embarrassing. I can’t catch the beat for sh*t.’ Doing drill music is not as easy as people think it is.”

Hopefully fans will get a chance to finally hear it eventually. Until then, check out Cardi B’s full interview, including discussing her Ice Spice collaboration, above.

