cardi b 2023
Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Invited Fans To Go Shopping For A Coach Bag With Her After It Looked Like She Dissed The Brand

As is the case with nearly all of Cardi B‘s releases, her latest cut, “Like What (Freestyle)” has everyone talking. While many are lauding Cardi for her scorching bars, a particular line has been interpreted as potential shade toward a fashion brand.

From the very beginning of the song, the Bronx rapper reminds us that she’s not the one to play with

“Classy and a c*nt / Blocks and money gettin’ spunt / Like, like what? / Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want,” she raps on the controversial.

Many listeners took this line as a dig on the Coach brand, but Cardi took to Instagram Live to set the record straight. She explained that the line was inspired by Cam’ron’s 2011 track, “Hey Muma” and that she was simply speaking to the culture of New York fashion.

“I’m not trying to be on some rich sh*t and everything,” Cardi said in her live. “This is just real New York sh*t. I ain’t trying to offend none of y’all.”

Coach also showed her some love back with a shout-out on Twitter.

Shortly after, Cardi took to TikTok, where she shared a video of herself shopping at the Coach store and buying a bag.

@iamcardib

Come with me to buy a Coach bag 👜

♬ Like What (Freestyle) – Cardi B

So, it’s safe to say it’s all love between the two powerhouses.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All Hail Liquid Mike, The Next Great Midwestern Rock Band
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2024
by: Uproxx authors
×