As is the case with nearly all of Cardi B‘s releases, her latest cut, “Like What (Freestyle)” has everyone talking. While many are lauding Cardi for her scorching bars, a particular line has been interpreted as potential shade toward a fashion brand.

From the very beginning of the song, the Bronx rapper reminds us that she’s not the one to play with

“Classy and a c*nt / Blocks and money gettin’ spunt / Like, like what? / Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want,” she raps on the controversial.

Many listeners took this line as a dig on the Coach brand, but Cardi took to Instagram Live to set the record straight. She explained that the line was inspired by Cam’ron’s 2011 track, “Hey Muma” and that she was simply speaking to the culture of New York fashion.

“I’m not trying to be on some rich sh*t and everything,” Cardi said in her live. “This is just real New York sh*t. I ain’t trying to offend none of y’all.”

We love Cardi!! ❤️ — Coach (@Coach) March 2, 2024

Coach also showed her some love back with a shout-out on Twitter.

Shortly after, Cardi took to TikTok, where she shared a video of herself shopping at the Coach store and buying a bag.

So, it’s safe to say it’s all love between the two powerhouses.

