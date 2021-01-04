Cardi B Apparently Doesn’t Let Her Daughter Kulture Listen To ‘WAP’

Based on how popular Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” was in 2020, pretty much everybody has heard the hit single. That actually might not include Cardi’s own daughter, Kulture, though, as it looks as though Cardi doesn’t like Kulture listening to the explicit song.

In an Instagram Live video from after Christmas, Cardi is seen lip-syncing along to the song in her home, and a few seconds in, she notices Kulture entering the room in the background. When she turns around and spots her daughter, she quickly stops the song and exclaims, “No no no no no no no.” She then takes a drink, acting like nothing had happened.

Look at Cardi being a mom and not letting Kulture listen to WAP 😂 @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/wV8S5jxUcw — CHRIS (@chrisispetty) December 29, 2020

Cardi B has defended the song’s lyrics on multiple occasions, even against her own label, which was hesitant to even release it, as Cardi previously explained, “I just wanted, like at least a top ten. ‘Cause, it got to the point one time that even my label asked, ‘Yo, are you sure? Because this song, it’s so raunchy. You cannot even play it in certain places.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna make this girl do another verse to another song. She like the song and it’s fire.’ They were like, ‘You know, you’re right. It is what it is.’ And it just exceeded everything.”

