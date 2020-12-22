Ever since breaking out in 2019 with her song “Big Ole Freak” (really late 2018, but it took a while to gain steam), Megan Thee Stallion has been both a sex symbol and a lightning rod for criticism about the unapologetically sexy image and lyrics. In a new interview with GQ about, among other things, the backlash against Cardi B and Megan’s runaway hit “WAP,” the Houston Hottie takes a stab at explaining why so many people — both men and women — are bothered by female rappers owning their sexuality.

“Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body,” Meg hypothesizes. “I feel like for a long time men felt like they owned sex and now women are saying, ‘Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don’t want it,’ it freaks men the hell out. It just comes from a place of fear and insecurity, like why would anyone be mad about my WAP? It belongs to me.” She certainly has a point and while even GQ‘s author Jonathan Heaf has a touch of trouble in the story with his very young daughter asking what a “WAP” is, Heaf also shows dodging such questions is just as easy as changing your Spotify password.

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan reveals her favorite Christmas song (Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” naturally), her New Year’s resolutions for 2021 (“Eating healthy and maintaining my skincare regime”), and the main thing on her Christmas list, other than world peace and justice for all. “My wish would be for young women everywhere to have equal access to education and to know that they are amazing, valuable, and can accomplish whatever they put their minds to. I want all my hotties to know their power and be confident in themselves.”

You can check out the full interview here.