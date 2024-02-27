Could the wait be over? The wait for Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album that is. Today (February 26), the “Wap” rapper’s time of anxiously dragging her feet might have come to an end, and her fans couldn’t be more excited.

Cardi pulled out the good ‘ol social media wipe to lure followers in. A screenshot captured by news aggregator Pop Base revealed that Cardi replaced her profile images from Instagram and X’s (formerly Twitter) page. She even took it a step further by blacking out her banner image on X as well.

🚨Cardi B has blacked out all of her social media pages. pic.twitter.com/qUBUHvXCOR — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 26, 2024

Immediately after the blackout, Cardi’s devoted superfans, Bardi Gang, began to flood X, which led the phrase, Bardi Blackout, to trend across the platform. Back in December, supporters pushed We Want Cardi into the app’s algorithm after buzz for Cardi’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion (“Bongos“) started to die out.

Despite her promise to release a follow-up in 2023, it’s been radio silent. But she could be on the verge of making it up to fans very soon. According to her husband and fellow rapper Offset, Cardi’s forthcoming music will put her back on top.

Offset via his Instagram story👀: “Stop being scary and drop the album sh*t goes crazy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @iamcardib”

pic.twitter.com/lD24WG8EMu — Cardi B Updates (@BardiGangUpdate) February 20, 2024

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.