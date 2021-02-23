Cardi B And Mariah Carey Make A Plan To Collaborate On Music — And A Bra Line

Cardi B and Mariah Carey may soon have some new music featuring both on the way, according to their recent conversation in Interview Magazine. In the midst of a discussion about the differences between being a civilian and a celebrity, prejudice in the music industry, and the sexual awakening in pop culture since Carey’s heyday, the two made plans to collaborate on a song together — and on a bra line, after Cardi admits that she couldn’t find one that gave her the right mix of coverage and exposure.

After Carey asks Cardi “Do you have a favorite bra?” Cardi replies, “I don’t know because I’m not really a bra person. These titties be hanging. Even when I wear a certain bra, I have really big nipples, so I need a bra that shows my cleavage but could really tuck my nipples in. There ain’t none yet.” That prompts Mariah to suggest, “We need to do a bra line. We need that specialty line.”

The two then briefly discuss the music industry’s inherent prejudice against Black women, which is something Carey believes she and Cardi can fix. “We’re going to do that,” she vows. “We’re going to do our bra line, and one of these days, can we do a song together?” Cardi agrees, “I would love that. I would love to do a record that touches souls. You had me heartbroken when I was 11 years old and I didn’t even have a boyfriend.”

During the interview, Cardi also acknowledges her past job as a stripper, saying it made her feel “on top of the world.”

Read the full interview here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.