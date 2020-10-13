Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up to release their fiery collaboration “WAP” back in August. The song and it’s raunchy visual went instantly viral, garnering reactions from seemingly everyone like conservative talk show hosts, right-wing politicians, and even PETA. The track soared to No. 1 upon its debut but despite its success, the song will not be considered at next year’s Grammy ceremony.

Per the Recording Academy’s guidelines, a song is eligible for a Grammy at the 63rd annual ceremony only if it was released between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020. Since “WAP” was released on August 7, it still makes the deadline but Cardi has decided to forgo its submission. According to a report from Pitchfork, “WAP” was not submitted for Grammy consideration this year. Instead, the report states that Cardi has decided to wait for her upcoming album’s release, which has yet to be announced. Cardi will then be submitting the song along with her forthcoming album as a whole.

Though the song won’t be the talk of February’s Grammy’s, it will definitely be remembered for its viral moment — something that Megan didn’t expect. In a recent interview, Megan revealed she was surprised to hear that the song had been controversial upon its release. “When I saw all of the politicians in an uproar about mine and Cardi’s ‘WAP,’ I was just really taken aback,” she said. “Like, why is this your focus right now? If you have an issue with what I’m saying, don’t listen to it.”

