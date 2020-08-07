Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion essentially broke the internet Friday when they teamed up to share a sultry video to their raunchy track “WAP.” The visual, which featured several cameos from musicians like Normani even billionaire Kylie Jenner, racked up over 10 million views in less than 12 hours. Fans had a wide range of reactions, from praising the rappers’ NSFW bars to being confused about Jenner’s feature. But the most puzzling reactions actually came from a couple of US politicians.

James P. Bradley, a Republican running for Congress in California’s 33rd District, vehemently criticized the song, which he claims he heard “accidentally.” Bradley slammed Cardi and Megan for their risqué lyricism, problematically saying they are “what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure.” The candidate went on to say he wanted to douse his ears in “holy water” and critiqued the two talented musicians for being role models to young girls.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new "song" The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model! — James P. Bradley (@BradleyCongress) August 7, 2020

Of course, stan Twitter came out of the woodworks and instantly jumped on the opportunity to troll Bradley for saying he “accidentally” heard the song.

Surprisingly, Bradley wasn’t the only politician who shared their thoughts about the song. Former Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine called the song “vile” and said they were “completely wrong” to think the song does “anything to empower women.”

If @iamcardib & @theestallion think that their vile #WAP song did anything to empower women they are completely wrong. No radio station should play that trash, censored or uncensored. Aside from the content, the actual song is horrible too and Cardi B cannot rap. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 7, 2020

Like on Bradley’s tweet, fans were quick to respond to Lorraine’s critique and pointed out the hypocrisy of speaking about female empowerment while simultaneously undermining the work of other women.

n how r u empowering?!? by shaming other women😁😁wow😁😁 banned from ba sing se😁😁 — kai | Joo Dee #420 (@kindazuz) August 7, 2020

