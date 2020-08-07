Atlantic
Music

A Republican Congressional Candidate Is Going Viral For His Tweet Hating On Cardi And Meg’s ‘WAP’

Contributing Writer

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion essentially broke the internet Friday when they teamed up to share a sultry video to their raunchy track “WAP.” The visual, which featured several cameos from musicians like Normani even billionaire Kylie Jenner, racked up over 10 million views in less than 12 hours. Fans had a wide range of reactions, from praising the rappers’ NSFW bars to being confused about Jenner’s feature. But the most puzzling reactions actually came from a couple of US politicians.

James P. Bradley, a Republican running for Congress in California’s 33rd District, vehemently criticized the song, which he claims he heard “accidentally.” Bradley slammed Cardi and Megan for their risqué lyricism, problematically saying they are “what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure.” The candidate went on to say he wanted to douse his ears in “holy water” and critiqued the two talented musicians for being role models to young girls.

Of course, stan Twitter came out of the woodworks and instantly jumped on the opportunity to troll Bradley for saying he “accidentally” heard the song.

Surprisingly, Bradley wasn’t the only politician who shared their thoughts about the song. Former Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine called the song “vile” and said they were “completely wrong” to think the song does “anything to empower women.”

Like on Bradley’s tweet, fans were quick to respond to Lorraine’s critique and pointed out the hypocrisy of speaking about female empowerment while simultaneously undermining the work of other women.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Albums Of July 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×