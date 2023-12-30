Cardi B is not holding back about her thoughts on the reconciliation rumors that have recently surrounded her and Offset. During a recent Twitter space, she called out fans who were spreading it, according to HipHopDX. This started from the two spending Christmas together with their two children, and then being reportedly spotted grabbing food in Manhattan.

Yet, Cardi is making it very clear that they are in fact, still separated.

“Shut the f*ck up!” she said. “Bout to delete my whole social media because y’all don’t shut the f*ck up. And it’s the same f*ckin’ dumb—my own f*ckin’ fan base. The last time I got dragged was because my f*ckin’ fan base. I don’t see nobody talking sh*t but my own f*ckin’ fan base.”

“Sh*t is f*cking annoying,” Cardi added. “For f*ckin’ three days, y’all been doing the same sh*t. Did I say I was back together with somebody? I say that? Did ya heard that? Did I say it? Did he say it? No!”

Cardi B lashes out at fans after NYC outing with Offset revives reunion rumorshttps://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA pic.twitter.com/qCkguHXKfI — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 30, 2023

Over the past few weeks, Cardi has continued to live her best life, even after she called out Offset on social media — which confirmed the two had split once again.

Check out Cardi B’s full callout above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.