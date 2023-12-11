Why Did Cardi B And Offset Break Up?

During an Instagram Live on December 10 (as captured by Pop Crave), Cardi B confirmed she is single and “have been single for a minute.” Read her full comments (and see the video) below:

“I don’t know if you guys been getting clues from me from Lives or my Stories, when I put some certain music or find my unfollowings. When it comes for today’s events and stuff, I don’t know if it’s — I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I have been single for a minute now. But I have been afraid to like — not afraid. I just don’t know how, like, to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign. “The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I was like, I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now, and I just took it as a sign. So, I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don’t know, I’m curious for a new life — for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

Cardi B reveals that she is single, no longer with Offset. https://t.co/9ikYQOGH3i — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2023

As for “today’s events,” Cardi B was likely referring to Blueface alleging in a since-deleted post that Chrisean Rock “f*cked Cardi B’s husband a couple of weeks ago.” Offset replied, “I ain’t never talk [to] or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

At this point, we have no idea why exactly Cardi B and Offset broke up — not that it’s any of our business. Maybe Cardi will provide more details on her forthcoming (and very long-awaited) next album due “next year,” as she told Andy Cohen in September.

Cardi B and Offset privately married in September 2017 and share two children, Kulture and Wave. Catch up on the many twists and turns of their relationship here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.