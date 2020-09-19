Earlier this week, TMZ reported that revealed Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset. The two got married in 2017 and had their first child, Kulture, in 2018. They temporarily split in 2018, which Cardi revealed was a result of Offset’s infidelity, but they resolved their differences the same year. After news broke that they were officially parting ways, Cardi took to Instagram Live to let her fans know that she was doing fine.

“I’m okay. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear,” she said. “Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f*cked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of sh*t. This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullsh*t.”

Cardi then revealed why she filed for divorce.

I just got tired of f*cking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave […] Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build-up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.

You can find a clip from Cardi B’s Instagram livestream in the video above.

