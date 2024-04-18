Cardi B has been going through it lately. During a recent Instagram Live broadcast (as HotNewHipHop notes), Cardi explained she has been dealing with a stomach issue, which for a week has made it tough for her to keep food down. Consequently, she has lost some weight, but she’s looking to gain it back.

Cardi said, “Until I gain weight back, I’m not going out, because I do not like how my body look. I look too f*cking skinny and I don’t like it. When I look too skinny, I don’t feel like pants look good on me, or skirts, or small little dresses.”

She went on to lay out her plan for gaining weight:

“I weigh 130 pounds right now. I was at 137, I’m at like 130, and sometimes I’ve been at 128. That’s bad for me. I do not like being that skinny. So until I get my weight back, I’m not going outside, I’m not f*cking doing content, I’m not putting on no outfit ’cause I feel like I look too f*cking skinny. I need to eat and I need some dick. Because, you know, dick helps you gain weight. I don’t know, it’s just a science.”

Check out the video below.

Cardi B admits she "doesn't like her current figure: "I look too skinny" pic.twitter.com/blBsASSfJo — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 17, 2024

