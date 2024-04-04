Doja Cat 2024 Grammys
Getty Image
Music

Doja Cat Shut Down Rumors That She Dissed Cardi B On ‘Scarlet II’ In A Perfectly Doja Cat Way

It’s been a hectic week for Doja Cat. Last Friday, March 29, Doja ended her Instagram hiatus to announce her single, “MASC,” which is due out on Friday, April 5. On Tuesday, she revealed her revealing cover art for her long-teased Scarlet deluxe album, Scarlet II: Claude Frollo, and fielded outrage about the album leaking shortly thereafter. So, she did not have the time or energy for someone’s inquiry about a rumored Cardi B diss.

On Wednesday, April 3, Doja Cat shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the Scarlet II track “DISRESPECTFUL” is “one of my top 3 fav.” Someone replied, “Ok but which one did you Whack Cardi B on?” Doja Cat, as only Doja Cat would, replied two minutes later with, “none of them get a f*ckin life.”

Previously, people speculated that Doja name-checked Cardi B in “ACKNOWLEDGE ME.” An alleged clip of the song has been circulated online. One person posted the clip and wrote, “barking like Cardi B? is this shade Doja?” Another person replied with a guess as to what the lyrics were, and Doja did not acknowledge the questions related to Cardi B but corrected them on the line, “SNIFFING ON SOME CARLY RAE*.”

Doja Cat released Scarlet last September. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and spawned three nominations at the 2024 Grammys.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

