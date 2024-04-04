It’s been a hectic week for Doja Cat. Last Friday, March 29, Doja ended her Instagram hiatus to announce her single, “MASC,” which is due out on Friday, April 5. On Tuesday, she revealed her revealing cover art for her long-teased Scarlet deluxe album, Scarlet II: Claude Frollo, and fielded outrage about the album leaking shortly thereafter. So, she did not have the time or energy for someone’s inquiry about a rumored Cardi B diss.

On Wednesday, April 3, Doja Cat shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the Scarlet II track “DISRESPECTFUL” is “one of my top 3 fav.” Someone replied, “Ok but which one did you Whack Cardi B on?” Doja Cat, as only Doja Cat would, replied two minutes later with, “none of them get a f*ckin life.”

disrespectful is one of my top 3 fav — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 3, 2024

none of them get a fuckin life — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 3, 2024

Doja Cat responds to a troll and makes it known that she did not diss Cardi B on any of her songs from her album, 'Scarlet 2: Claude'. pic.twitter.com/ftWpfHDl8c — Cardi B | HQ (@cardibhqs) April 3, 2024

Previously, people speculated that Doja name-checked Cardi B in “ACKNOWLEDGE ME.” An alleged clip of the song has been circulated online. One person posted the clip and wrote, “barking like Cardi B? is this shade Doja?” Another person replied with a guess as to what the lyrics were, and Doja did not acknowledge the questions related to Cardi B but corrected them on the line, “SNIFFING ON SOME CARLY RAE*.”

🚨| Doja Cat mentions Cardi B on Scarlet Deluxe Track ‘ACKNOWLEDGE ME” Saying

“Walk-in’ Like You Cardi B” pic.twitter.com/C0IMRNBTUy — slimmy ༺♱༻ (@eternalslimmy) April 3, 2024

Doja Cat mentions Cardi B on her Scarlet Deluxe track titled ‘ACKNOWLEDGE ME’ “You walk in like you're Cardi B” Kinda like saying “You walk in like you're the shit” pic.twitter.com/DzWUX7rOHb — Derek (@satxderekk) April 3, 2024

Doja Cat references Carly Rae Jepsen on her upcoming song “ACKNOWLEDGE ME” from #S2ClaudeFrollo: — “Sniffing on some Carly Rae / Cartier on you but you walking like you’re Cardi B” https://t.co/NDXEWCIP6G — Carly Rae Jepsen Wiki (@carlyraewiki) April 3, 2024

I think she said walking- “…slipping on some Coi LeRay, Cartier on you but you walking like you’re Cardi B?” I have no idea what that means? Maybe I have the Coi LeRay part wrong? Either way, walking like you’re Cardi B feels like props. We’ve seen Cardi walk…mama’s bad🤷🏽‍♀️ — 🗣️This Ain’t Texas…🎶 (@RevereRomance) April 3, 2024

carly rae — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 3, 2024

SNIFFING ON SOME CARLY RAE* — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 3, 2024

Doja Cat released Scarlet last September. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and spawned three nominations at the 2024 Grammys.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.