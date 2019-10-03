Cardi B Says Her Next Album Will Be Named After Tiger Woods

Over the past month or so, Cardi B has been open about the status of her upcoming music. A couple weeks ago, she hopped on Instagram live to tell fans about her plans for the rest of 2019, and now she has again used Instagram to share more info about her upcoming work. The latest update: Her new album might have a title.

In an Instagram live video, Cardi said she wants to name her new album Tiger Woods and explained the meaning behind the title, saying, “I don’t know if I’m even going to drop music this year anymore, because everything that I’m working on right now is straight to my album, and I think I’m going to name my album Tiger Woods. I’m going to name my album, I think, Tiger Woods, because, remember when everybody was talking sh*t on Tiger Woods […] and then he f*cking came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m going to name my album.”

Cardi B announces that she will name her new album 'Tiger Woods'. She also confirmed that she won't release any music for the rest of 2019. pic.twitter.com/9PXefMggYo — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 3, 2019

In Cardi’s previous Instagram live dispatch, she shared an update about progress on her new album, saying she has at least a few songs from it ready to go: “My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album, and right after I finish my album, I’m going to rehearse for a tour. I’m already working on a tour deal. Point is that everything’s been going good. I’m working on my album, I already have two songs. I actually got three, but I’m not sure about one of them. I’m working on it.”

