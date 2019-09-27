Back in April, French Montana told Zane Lowe that he had made a song with Post Malone and Cardi B, but he was unable to give much more information beyond that. Around that same time, the three were seen filming a video together, presumably for that same mystery track. Well, it’s a mystery no more: French Montana has shared a new video for “Writing On The Wall,” featuring Post Malone, Cardi B, and Rvssian.

Much like Lana Del Rey’s recent “Doin Time” video, Montana, Malone, and Cardi are building-sized giants in the clip for the dancehall-inspired track. While he doesn’t appear in the video, the track was produced by Rvssian, a Jamaican producer/singer who has collaborated with artists like Bad Bunny and Juice Wrld.

The new song comes shortly Montana shared a trailer for his upcoming third album, Montana, as well as the record’s cover art. Montana spoke about the album earlier this year, saying that this was the first time he was able to take time to really focus on the album-making process: “As far as this album, I’m more excited that I’m able to have the right people around me to keep me grounded and help me make the best music that I can make. I never really sat anywhere and made an album before. I was always all over the place — different studios, different cities. Sitting somewhere is how I ended up with ‘Unforgettable’ and now that I can stay stable in one studio and make music it’s about to be dangerous. It’s about to be very dangerous.”

Watch the video for “Writing On The Wall” above, and find the Montana album trailer below.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.