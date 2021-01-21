A lot of music stars played a part in the inauguration proceedings yesterday, whether it was Lady Gaga singing the National Anthem or Justin Timberlake debuting a new song on the Celebrating America special. After all was said and done, Cardi B revealed (jokingly, presumably) that she was actually supposed to perform her explicit hit “WAP” during the inauguration. Unfortunately, she had a prior obligation that didn’t allow that plan to come to fruition.

Last night, Cardi tweeted, “Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment ….maybe next time.”

Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment 😓😓….maybe next time . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 21, 2021

Still, Cardi did sort of have a musical presence during the day’s events: During the Virtual Parade Across America (the one where New Radicals reunited after 22 years apart), Ozuna performed “Taki Taki,” his collaboration with Cardi, DJ Snake, and Selena Gomez. “Very strong,” Cardi noted of the performance.

Like much of the music world, Cardi B is probably pretty happy that Joe Biden is now president: She interviewed him while he was campaigning, and she was pretty happy to hear the news about Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

