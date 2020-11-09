In August, Cardi B sat down with Joe Biden for a Zoom interview, which drew ire from conservative figures like Candace Owens. Cardi and Owens beefed about it back then, but now that Biden will be in the White House come 2021, Cardi has again taken a moment to respond to the backlash.

In an Instagram post, Cardi shared a snippet of her conversation with Biden and wrote about the situation, summarizing the moral of the post, “Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!.”

Cardi wrote, “Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight. I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president. Republicans like Candace, Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me ,talk so much sh*t about me and my song WAP. They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name. I never got payed a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting.Im so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT! Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!”

Aside from the election results, things are looking up for Cardi, as she recently called off her divorce from Offset.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.