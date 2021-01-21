The four long years of the Donald Trump presidency came to an end on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th commander-in-chief. Biden certainly has a lot on his plate, and he’s already gotten to work. But the rest of us can bask in the promise of a new and very different administration. The night following his inauguration, ABC aired “Celebrating America,” a special in which a number of artists ring in the new POTUS. Among the talen were Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, who performed their single “Better Days.”

The two debuted the song during voting right activist Stacey Abrams’ Rock The RunOff virtual concert last month. For the new performance, they performed the song remotely, from the legendary Stax Records building in Memphis, Tennessee. After singing the first half of the track inside the building, the two brought things outside, where they were met by a group of instrumentalists and background vocalists.

Prior to their set, Clemons revealed during an interview with NBC LA that their performance was a dream come true. “In the midst of working on this song, we were like wouldn’t it be cool if we performed this during the Inauguration. And Justin said, ‘From your mouth to God’s ears,’” Clemons said. “Then he called me and was like, ‘I just got a call asking us to be a part of the Inauguration’ and I’m like wow, God is the greatest!”

You can watch clips from their performance above.