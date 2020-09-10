Filming Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video seemed like a relatively low-stakes affair (especially since Cardi spent about $100,000 on coronavirus tests). That said, it wasn’t without its scary moments. There’s a scene in the video where Cardi and Meg are surrounded by snakes, and understandably, that can be an unsettling situation for some. The two definitely had their apprehensions about it, as is shown in a new behind-the-scenes video of the “WAP” shoot.

In the nine-minute clip, Cardi and Offset have a snake handler show them the reptiles, and there’s certainly some discomfort. “That’s a girl? That is a bad b*tch,” Cardi noted. Before that fateful meeting, Cardi and Meg talked about it, with Meg expressing her apprehension: “It was scary. The snake’s big as sh*t. What are we gonna do? When you see how big these snakes is, you’re not about to be doing all that.”

Cardi B previously spoke about a snake moment from the shoot that didn’t make this behind-the-scenes video: One of the snakes peed on her. She said in a recent interview, “One of the scariest parts was the snake scene. I was naked and one of them peed all over me.”

Watch the video above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.