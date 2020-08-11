‘WAP’ Is Trending On PornHub And Cardi B Thinks It’s Hilarious

“WAP” is still going strong in the discourse — in some unexpected ways, as well. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have essentially “broken the internet” with their NSFW new video, dominating online discussion in a way that suggests “WAP” might not just be a huge hit but also a part of our day-to-day dialogue, the way phrases like “bling bling” and “lit” jumped from hip-hop catchphrases to our everyday lexicon. And while the video may be pretty wild, it would seem to be relatively tame compared to some of the stuff people usually search for online.

And yet, “WAP” is now trending on PornHub and Cardi B thinks it’s hilarious. A fan account on Twitter, @BardiUpdates, posted an extremely carefully edited screenshot of the trending searches from the popular adult entertainment site, which had “WAP” not only in the most trending searches — it had it right next to the top. Cardi posted a screenshot of the tweet to her Instagram story, wondering, “Why ‘WAP’ trending on PornHub?” and cracking up laughing with an emoji. It wouldn’t be the first video to have migrated to the site; G-Eazy even premiered his video for “Still Be Friends” — which featured a number of Vixen’s featured performers — there earlier this year.

You can check out the video for “WAP” — which isn’t quite as porn-y as the headline might suggest — above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.