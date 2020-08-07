Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new collaboration “WAP” has sparked a wide range of reactions on social media as fans come to grips with the catchy new song. While there are plenty of straightforward opinions about the song itself, both the song and its music video have prompting a surprising variety of discussions ranging from facetious to timely as it becomes clear that the track is more than just a celebration of its artists… ahem… anatomies.

The first, most obvious thread to emerge stemmed from the cameo appearances in the video. While fellow female rappers and stars like Mulatto, Normani, Rosalía, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana made appearances, one cameo generated puzzlement and some outrage among fans. Midway through the video, reality star Kylie Jenner makes an appearance to wander the halls of the topsy-turvy mansion setting.

Some appeared miffed by her appearance, especially after some early coverage seemingly focused on her cameo over the importance of the collaboration between the two top female rappers. Jenner’s name trended on Twitter, along with those of other women fans would have preferred replace her, such Bay Area rapper Saweetie and even iconic actress Betty White.

Within 24 hours. Media, centering whiteness in Black-led projects will NEVER be the move. Quit it. pic.twitter.com/8JfsyDyKL1 — Shannon Miller 💜💗💙 (@ShannonL_Miller) August 7, 2020

Kylie in the "WAP" video really and truly had me like: pic.twitter.com/DkPjGzaFPi — Champagne Nikhol Lí (@ChampagneTex) August 7, 2020

When you vibing to Cardi & Meg #WAP then you see kylie jenner/kardashian face instead of Saweetie pic.twitter.com/RRwv3PxpLg — Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonnieThaGreat) August 7, 2020

I got scared when I saw Betty White trending but it's only because folks wanted her in the #WAP video instead of Kylie. pic.twitter.com/aBW5hwaXHt — Henry’s burner account (@qsteph) August 7, 2020

Whoever thought to cast Kylie for the 'WAP' music video deserves a pay raise because mission accomplished. The negative reactions only draw more attention to the video. — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 7, 2020

Meanwhile, another set of names to trend on Twitter included those of Lil Kim and Trina, the pioneers of the raunchy rap tradition to which “WAP” proudly subscribes. While some fans also posited Kim as a replacement for Kylie Jenner, other simply used the opportunity to proclaim her continued importance to the rap game, decades after she made her debut on Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s Conspiracy.

Good morning. This is an appreciation post for Lil’ Kim and Misa Hylton. The GOATs. They walked so these girls could run. #WAP #WAPMusicVideo 💓 pic.twitter.com/gia6vQqURP — Dani Kwateng (@danikwateng) August 7, 2020

Y’all remember when “Touch It” did a mega remix with a million niggas? I NEED A WAP SUPER REMIX AND VIDEO IMMEDIATELY. I want the new girls. I want the old girls. I want THIRD WARD TRILL. Give me Saweetie, Eve, The City Girls, Lil Kim, Mulatto, call QUEEN LATIFAH! pic.twitter.com/TjgyMgQl2p — Slum Beautiful (@TheJazzyBelle) August 7, 2020

Lil’ Kim’s influence is still seen and heard in 2020. Imagine being that iconic. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) August 7, 2020

There’s no way Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” has people clutching their pearls when Lil’ Kim’s “Big Momma Thang” exists. Keep making it nasty, ladies! You’re loved. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) August 7, 2020

Another tweet that went viral was a tongue-in-cheek satire courtesy of The Daily Show‘s Jaboukie White, who sarcastically questioned whether there is “space for more than one male rapper in the game,” a sly reference to the discussion that had dogged women in rap for nearly a decade, right up until Megan Thee Stallion first appeared and fans questioned whether she would end up beefing with Nicki Minaj and Cardi, two women who’d been pit against each other almost as soon as Cardi began to achieve notoriety for “Bodak Yellow.” Instead, Megan wound up collaborating with both — albeit on separate tracks a year apart — proving that unity is stronger than beef. The replies to Jaboukie’s tweet are hilarious though.

is there space for more than one male rapper in the game rn??? discuss — giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) August 7, 2020

Honestly, I don’t even like male rappers. It’s not cause their males it’s just cause they can’t rap — Hi I’m New Here (@_Being_Ty) August 7, 2020

absolutely not 😣 what they promote in their songs is totally outrageous 😰 they’re setting a terrible example for our sons. out here putting their music on soundcloud for everyone to see 🤢 what happened to the old days where they only sung for their wives — Celi (@chyteababes_) August 7, 2020

can’t they be happy that we’re letting men rap, like why does there need to be more than one, why do they have so many demands SMH — a. (@cedfi) August 7, 2020

thats a woman's job 🥱 males need to stay home and change lightbulbs. — #WAP (@imindagetto) August 7, 2020

However, in all the celebration of female solidarity and praise for the exposure for upcoming talents like Sukihana and Mulatto, there was one group who just couldn’t find it in themselves to bypass the bitterness: The Barbz, who dragged their favorite into another round of pointless Cardi B slander as if the whole point of the “WAP” video wasn’t to show that there’s room for everyone.

When Nicki collab with new girls, y’all say she trying to stay relevant and ride their wave.. when she doesn’t, y’all say she jealous and hates women pic.twitter.com/TZJRm7ABP1 — Tia🥭 (@SkrrtOnTia) August 7, 2020

Locals literally compare Nicki to every new Female rapper hoping to replace her but the second these New girls are compared to each other it's" stop putting women against each other" these btches are WEAK — 🔥 MoveYaHips Takeover 🔥 (@Dutch101_) August 7, 2020

Im so glad Nicki Minaj doesn’t need to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to make music videos to distract ya’ll from a trash song. When you have talent you don’t need gimmicks & cameos from instagram influencers. Love that for her — 🥵 (@MINAJBARBlE) August 7, 2020

Nicki is dropping are y’all done listening to that wack ass wap or wat?? pic.twitter.com/bFGA5xNYl4 — syriariasha🍯 (@riathapooh) August 7, 2020

Of course, there are also lower-profile discussions taking place within all this, about women’s sexual freedom — “WAP” is a truly FILTHY song and men should understand why that’s a good thing, yet… — about the doors of the music industry opening for multiple women for the first time in forever, about media’s never-ending quest for clicks, and more, but for now, let’s all just continue to enjoy the song for what it is: An iconic musical moment that brought together two of rap’s biggest female powerhouses to basically break the internet.

