Carly Rae Jepsen is back with her first new music of 2019. The Canadian pop princess, whose 2015 album E•MO•TION won the hearts of pop enthusiasts and skeptics alike, finally dropped the two songs she has been teasing all week. “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” are irrepressibly joyful synth-pop — exactly what we’d expect from Jepsen, but why change what isn’t broken?

“Now That I Found You” is a thrilling dance-floor anthem an incredible, hook-y bridge — “I think I’m coming alive / I think I’m coming alive with you” might be this era’s answer to “Baby, take me to the feeling.” Jepsen’s other new single, “No Drug Like Me,” sparkles with a snappy beat and more mellow chorus.

Jepsen’s most recent single, “Party For One,” was released last fall. When the song was released, Jepsen confirmed that “Party For One” would be included on a new album to be released in 2019. The singer-songwriter hasn’t shared any new details about the upcoming record, but the two new singles hint that more new music might be coming sooner than we think.

Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s new singles “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” above.