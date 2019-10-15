Behind These Scars is Casanova’s first full-length project under Roc Nation. It’s as real as any hip-hop artist can get in this day and age and there’s zero doubt that the Brooklyn-bred rhymer means every single word he spits. The pain is heard in his voice and his storytelling is too detailed to be deemed “cap.”

Behind These Scars‘ opening cut “Jail Call” is the song that means the most to the 32-year-old rapper. On the track, he ruminates on past suicidal thoughts and recalls that when he went to prison, no one was there for him. As he began to create music once out of prison, he further recalls the city turning his back on him the name of controversial rapper Tekashi 69 — whom he eventually made up with. Now, things have changed.

When speaking to Casanova over the phone about Behind These Scars ahead of its release, he opened up to me about the inspiration behind the creation of his reflective 10-song LP, which features guest appearances from Young Thug, Gunna and Giggs, among others, his viral “So Brooklyn” challenge, and the heat Cas seems to still feel from his hometown.

Before we get into your new album Behind The Scars, I want to talk about your mega-viral “So Brooklyn” Challenge for a second. How did you come up with that concept?

Truthfully, it was just random. At first, I was just like, you know what? Let me do stuff for Brooklyn and then after a while, I saw a lot of Brooklyn rappers rapping, I’m like, you know what? It don’t matter where you from, if you’re so big, if you’re so that, rep your hood, then it just took off.

It really took over! Out of all the people that participated in the challenge, which ones are your favorite?

Papoose is definitely one of my favorites.

People even say he won the challenge.

Yeah. He won it for Brooklyn. A lot of people killed it. But the challenge was dope because I felt like it got a lot of people to rap, and it went viral real quick.