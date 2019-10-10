With Uproxx’s Best Albums, Best Songs, and Best Hip-Hop Albums of the 2010s out of the way, it’s once again time to look forward to some new releases, but fortunately, we only have to do those one week at a time. Whether you agreed with our picks or not, one inarguable fact is that every Friday a new pack of releases will vie for a spot on a future list and as usual, our Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week column is here to help fans hash out which ones are worth a spin.

There’s no lack of options as we round into spooky season in full; not only are there a couple of New York-based rappers — Casanova and Lil TJay — looking to put their city back on the map (in truth, it never left, but that’s for another time), two former XXL Freshmen — Curren$y and Wale — look to prove their longevity with a pair of releases embracing their respective signature sounds. The proof is in the pudding; you don’t have to have one of the best albums of the decade to stand out from the pack and carve out a longstanding legacy, just good, old-fashioned hard work, consistency, and solid, enjoyable music come new album release day. Here are all the best new hip-hop albums coming out this week.