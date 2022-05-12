Young Thug and Gunna aren’t the only rappers in trouble with the law for some of their pre-fame activities. New York rapper Casanova, who’s had a few viral hits in the last few years and dropped his debut album Behind These Scars on Roc Nation in 2019, was also indicted on racketeering charges in 2020 due to his alleged membership in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Blood set. On Wednesday, he pled guilty to the charges against him, which included firearm possession, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, racketeering, and attempted murder, according to local news.

In 2020, 18 members of Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation were arrested and charged with racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms, and fraud offenses, but Cas was not one of them, prompting the FBI to issue a statement asking for information on his whereabouts. He surrendered a day later and was denied bond — just like members of YSL in their ongoing case. Although Cas maintained his innocence, the thing about a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) charge is, that if one member is found guilty of a crime and the association can be proved in court, all members can be charged with that crime.

It appears Cas wanted to save himself the trouble of a lengthy trial and try to curry some favor with the court regarding his sentencing, which is scheduled for December 6. A mandatory minimum sentence would see him serve five years, while a maximum would be set at 60.