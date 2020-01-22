Casanova Recruits Young Thug And Gunna For His Stripper-Filled ‘So Drippy’ Video

Burgeoning Brooklyn drill superstar Casanova links up with Gunna and Young Thug for the unexpectedly violent video to his Behind The Scars highlight, “So Drippy.” The Roc Nation-signed rapper and his cohorts take over strip club in the Marc Diamond-directed clip, but are distracted by the presence of an enemy. Fortunately for them — but not so much for the club’s insurance policy — they had one of the dancers sneak silenced pistol into the tank of a toilet. One of their goons goes to retrieve it and the video ends with a suppressed shot as Casanova looks on.

Ironically, though, the real Casanova seems to be pretty chill when it comes to beef. Despite being one of the rappers the NYPD reportedly had banned from performing at Rolling Loud in New York last year, the Flatbush native was quick to squash beef between his two chief rivals, Pop Smoke and Tekashi 69, in the interest of keeping the money flowing in. After tweeting “Free Pop Smoke,” shortly after the other Brooklyn drill rapper’s arrest for transporting a stolen car across state lines, he reportedly took him out to dinner to officially end their feud, despite including threats to punch him in the face in the same tweet.

Likewise, he refused to kick Tekashi while he was down during an interview with Ebro for Apple Music, wishing him the best and expressing empathy for his current situation. It looks like Casanova’s actually a pretty nice guy, despite the gruesome lyrical content of his music.

Watch the video for “So Drippy” above.