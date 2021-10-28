At the end of 2020, rapper Casanova was one of 18 members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation group that were arrested after the FBI sought their detainment for charges that included racketeering, murder, and more. It’s all a result of their alleged involvement in firearm possession, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and unemployment fraud. Nearly a year after he was arrested, Casanova, who was called the “full-fledged, committed leader of the gang,” remains behind bars at a Westchester County Jail in New York. On Wednesday, his manager sent out a plea for help on Casanova’s behalf through his Instagram page to prove his innocence.

“This is a public service announcement to all my fans and very important friends,” Casanova wrote. “I’ve been incarcerated for almost one year now, exhausted all remedies and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees to prove my innocence.” He added, “The charges against me are false, they don’t represent or reflect the person that I am. They are simply using my past criminal history to crucify me in court.” He continued his message, writing:

I’m calling on all the great people with meaningful and powerful voices to help me with this matter. If there’s anything you can do to help whether if it’s contacting my legal attorney to see that I played NO role in this case or having a private investigator look into actual role and not the alleged accusations against me. Any help provided will be a blessing, because I feel defeated one’s past shouldn’t be the reason why you can’t be afforded a successful future.

The message concluded with the phone and fax information for Casanova’s lawyer.