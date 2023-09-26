Apparently, “Slime You Out” rapper Drake is going against his 2010 cardinal mantra: never home but always repping. Yesterday (September 25), when his It’s All A Blur Tour stopped at the State Farm Arena, the proud Toronto, Canada, native bestowed a rather cherished title onto the city of Atlanta.

In between songs, Drake took a moment to share his thoughts on the region’s impact on hip-hop culture.

“What would any of us be without Atlanta? All the love that you’ve shown, all the musicians that you birthed, all the contributions that you give. This is hands-down the most important place in rap music. And you should be very proud of yourselves,” declared the entertainer.

Although the sold-out crowd cheered in agreement, others had mixed reactions to the claim once the fan-captured clip was shared on social media.

“Aubrey is no different from a politician,” declared one user, referring to critics that Drake panders to every city he visits.

“Anyone that doesn’t say New York is hallucinating,” barked one user.

“But if it wasn’t for the Bronx, this rap sh*t would probably never be going on, so tell ’em where you from,” proclaimed another.

Despite the overwhelming pushback on his commentary, several users still agreed with Drake’s remarks.

“He is telling the truth. Unfortunately, Drake says this everywhere he goes,” wrote a user.

“He’s got a point. Atlanta has had a hold on rap music for at least 15 years as a collective,” penned one user.

The show featured guest appearances by his On The Radar freestyle collaborator Central Cee, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.