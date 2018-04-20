Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It seems as though The Chainsmokers have gotten over the fact that everybody hates them. In the EDM mega-stars’ latest single, “Somebody,” the duo gets introspective and focuses on all the temptations luring them while they try to keep climbing the ladder to the top.

The two-piece is joined by R&B vocalist Drew Love of THEY. singing lines like “All the things I could live without /

I need it now ’cause they’re all around me / Only thing that I can’t afford is to lose myself / Tryna be somebody, somebody” amid hazy, mellow beats.

The track is accompanied by a video that tells “a story of temptation through time.” A painter, Molly Crabapple, illustrates Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart in various historic scenes, including Roman times and the French Revolution. Although they seem to make it out of each scenario alive, their peers receive a different fate. The video ends with The Chainsmokers on stage, performing to a sea of fans.

“Somebody” is the fourth single of their monthly releases this year. They’ve already released “Sick Boy,” “You Owe Me” and “Everybody Hates Me,” which have been packaged as the Sick Boy EP as they build an ongoing album.

Watch the storybook video above.