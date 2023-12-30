From Drake and Nicki Minaj to Taylor Swift and Cardi B, Kanye West (formerly Ye) has a long and well-documented list of people with whom he’s had beef. But according to a recent Rolling Stone interview, one iconic musician has rethought getting into it with the “New Body” rapper.

On December 28, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Chaka Khan said that her apparently one-sided grudge with West was over. Back in 2019, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Khan confessed that she was “insulted” by how her 1984 single “Through The Fire” was sampled on West’s 2003 track “Through The Wire.” But upon reflection, she’s changed her mind.

“You know, that was my fault, too, for feeling salty about that in any way. Because if I understood the rap game more completely, like I do now, then that wouldn’t have been a big deal to me,” said Khan. “I’m done. Please. I’m not hanging on to any silly grudges.”

Based on a video floating around online, Khan isn’t the only artist that recently buried that hatchet with West. It appears that Kid Cudi and him have also put aside their issues after reconnecting at his Vultures listening party on December 14.

