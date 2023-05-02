Ten years ago, Chance The Rapper — fka Tony Jizzle — released his breakout mixtape Acid Rap, changing the trajectory of his then-burgeoning career — and of Midwestern hip-hop, if you subscribe to his view of things. To commemorate the occasion, The Rapper announced a 10th-anniversary concert in his hometown Chicago, which sold out in moments.

The demand for his performance — he hasn’t toured since canceling his tour for debut album The Big Day in 2019 — was so high that he’s responded by adding two new shows to his schedule, one in Los Angeles and one in New York. The New York show will take place on August 26 at the Barclays Center, while the LA show is on September 21 at the Forum. Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Friday, May 5 at 10 am local time. You can find more information at LiveNation.com.

In addition to the new shows, Chance was also finally able to add the breakout single “Juice” back to the streaming versions of the mixtape, which was reissued in 2019 without it due to sample clearance issues. Despite missing one of its fan-favorite tracks, Acid Rap was able to break onto the Billboard charts for the first time, becoming his highest-charting release yet at No. 5.