The 2021 WNBA Finals series between the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury got underway this past Sunday, and so far, it’s proven to be an exciting matchup. The Mercury won Game One with a satisfying 14-point win while the Sky game back strong to win by five in an overtime thriller. The Finals series has fans, like fellow Phoenix athletes Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, and Devin Booker, excited for the next matchup. This also includes Chance The Rapper who hopped on Twitter to make a bold claim ahead of Game 3.

A little over 24 hours before tipoff for game three, Chance took to Twitter to make a strong promise for the game. “When the Sky clenches the victory in game 3 tmw I will be getting tatted to commemorate the victory,” the rapper wrote. Even if the Sky win on Friday, Chance’s tattoo will be a bit of a premature celebration as the team will still need an additional win to get their hands on the WNBA Finals trophy.

Chance’s comments come shortly after he released his Magnificent Coloring Book film concert, a movie that he recently admitted made him “super thirsty” to perform again. He added during the interview with Billboard, “I’m saying to myself ’I can’t wait to perform this particular song now. I’m looking at it as a performer, but also as a filmmaker.”

You can read Chance’s tweet above and tune in to game three of the WNBA Finals on 10/15 at 9 PM EST.