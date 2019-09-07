Chance the Rapper loves his wife. If that wasn’t apparent from the countless memes circulating the internet or the many verses he writes about it, listen to the song the rapper wrote about his relationship with Kristen Corley. The two have a sweet love story: They met in 2003 when Chance was just 9 years old. After a brief split up following Chance’s 2016 album Coloring Book, they rekindled their relationship, gave birth to a daughter, and tied the knot earlier this year. Chance and Kristen announced back in March they were expecting another baby, and that day has come: The two officially welcomed another daughter, Marli.

Corley made the announcement on Instagram, posting a photo of baby Marli in a onesie printed with the phrase, “I am who he says I am.” “Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here,” Corley wrote in the caption.

Chance recently explained the timeline of their relationship in a Twitter thread.

Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. pic.twitter.com/Qi0DWRZF0r — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2019

As the story goes, Chance was dragged to an office party by his parents and told Destiny’s Child would make an appearance. Destiny’s Child, of course, weren’t in attendance, but a group of three young girls broke out into song. “Now I’m locking eyes with the prettiest girl I’ve ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth,” Chance wrote in the thread. 16 years later, they tied the knot, and a few months later, they welcomed their second daughter Marli.