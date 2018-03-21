Fans Share Unreleased Chester Bennington Demos To Celebrate The Linkin Park Singer’s Birthday

03.21.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Yesterday, March 20, would have been the 42nd birthday of former Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died last summer. To honor Bennington, a group of fans decided to share what they call “sort of a holy grail in the community”: eight demos Bennington recorded for a solo project.

A moderator of the fan forum Linkin Park Live uploaded eight demo recordings that Bennington recorded for a solo project (which would turn into the band Dead By Sunrise, whose only album, Out Of Ashes, came out in 2009) and wrote that they were sharing the tracks “for a very limited time” to celebrate Bennington’s life:

“[March 20] would’ve been Chester Bennington’s 42nd birthday, being the his first birthday we celebrate without him and the eighth month since he passed. We can’t change that fact, but what we can do it use the emptiness in our hearts to make something better. The Linkin Park community has been spreading love and comfort since that first day, and continue to to this day. That’s why today, instead of mourning, we’ll celebrate the life of our hero and share something that served as a precursor to a big part of his life. It’s sort of a holy grail in the community, and something lots of people have wanted to hear for years.”

According to fan site Linkinpedia, these demos were discovered in January 2018, as a watermarked CD that was previously owned by Warner Bros. Records executive Rob Cavallo. The Linkin Park Live post includes a 2009 quote from Bennington about the tracks, in which he says that felt very connected to these songs because they were entirely his:

Around The Web

TAGSchester benningtonLINKIN PARK

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 hours ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 6 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP