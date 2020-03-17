Chief Keef Is Reportedly Out Of Custody After Being Handcuffed In Mexico

Chicago rapper Chief Keef, who was last seen being handcuffed and detained in Mexico, has reportedly since been released from federal custody, according to XXL. According to XXL, a source close to the situation confirmed that the “I Don’t Like” rapper is free, but few other details are offered in the report.

Fans were left to speculate on the rapper’s fate after Tadoe, a rapper signed to Keef’s Glo Gang label, posted an Instagram story video of Keef being handcuffed and led away by what appear to be Customs Border Patrol officers. While there’s no details on what prompted Keef’s detainment, Keef’s DJ responded to a fan query with, “He all good.” Since then, there had been no further reports until XXL confirmed today that Keef was not being held.

Keef recently made his triumphant return to the musical spotlight by connecting with current hip-hop golden child Lil Uzi Vert, whose deluxe version of Eternal Atake subtitled LUV Vs. The World 2, dropped on Friday. Keef is featured on the song “Bean (Kobe),” marking his return to the Billboard charts for the first time since 2017, when he guested on tracks from Vic Mensa, ASAP Mob, Lil Pump, IDK, and Playboi Carti.