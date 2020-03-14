Chief Keef Was Reportedly Handcuffed And Arrested While He Was In Mexico

Yesterday hip-hop fans everywhere were celebrating the release of the second half of the special edition to Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake album. One of the many reasons to celebrate was the appearance of Chief Keef on “Bean (Kobe),” a track that had previously leaked. (On top of that, Keef had also appeared on the standard version of Atake, which was released first.) But only a day after the album’s release, Keef has reportedly been arrested while staying in Mexico.

According to HotNewHipHop, a video appeared online this morning video that allegedly shows Keef being handcuffed outside of a vehicle in Mexico. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not that really is Keef in the video, or indeed where the arrest happened, although Keef’s DJ, DJ Amaris, seemed to confirm the arrest over Instagram.

This morning, DJ Amaris posted a pair of videos from Keef’s performance in Mexico last night with a caption that read, “Wen I Tell U Mexico Showed They Ass Last Nite… It’s Was Crazy.” In response to a question from a fan about Keef’s arrest, he said “he all good,” possibly confirming that he has been released.

You can see the video of the alleged arrest, as well as the comments from Chief Keef’s DJ, above.