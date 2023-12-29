There technically was a new Childish Gambino/Donald Glover project this year: an EP tied to his TV show Swarm , on which Glover wrote two songs and performed on one of them. As far as pure Gambino albums, though, the latest is 2020’s 3.15.20. Now, it looks like a new project could be coming next year.

Is Childish Gambino releasing a new album in 2024?

A TMZ interviewer caught up with Glover outside the Greenwich Hotel in New York and asked what’s coming up next from him. He said an album is on the way, so the interviewer asked when, and he replied, “Soon.”

In an interview from this past October, Glover was asked about new Gambino music and he responded, “I feel like it’ll be clear sooner rather than later. It’d be better for people to just tune in, I suppose. But I’m trying harder to not be cryptic. Tyler [The Creator] is always, like, ‘You’re so cryptic.’ But I’m like, ‘I’m really not.’ I just like suspense, I guess. I think it makes stuff better. But that’s just me.”

In a red-carpet interview from January, he also said, “I’m making music right now, I love it. I’m actually working, I’m in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. But I just been, you know, making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen, I promise. Something will happen.”

So, is a new Gambino album coming in 2024? Well, he said “soon,” but he also said “soon” in January and that was nearly a year ago now. So, ultimately, time will tell.