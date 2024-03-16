Mr. & Mrs. Smith star Donald Glover has crafted a rather impressive resume of onscreen work (which he doesn’t mind bragging about). But what most people tend to forget is he’s also a musician. So it looks as if Glover plans to gently remind the public of his musical talents quite soon.

Yesterday (March 15), on his Instagram page, he decided on his film, television, and production work. He shared an update on his next body of work. The screenshot seemed to tease that Glover’s rapper persona, Childish Gambino, has a new album titled Atavista on the way.

The supposed project’s name wasn’t the only thing revealed in the photo. Based on the graphic, the run time for the forthcoming album and the entire tracklist was displayed for followers to comb over.

Glover’s last project, 3.15.20, dropped in 2020. Since then, he’s been relatively quiet on the music front, leaving fans to believe he would retire. However, Glover has put that rumor to bed. Continue below to view the working cover artwork and tracklist. As of today (March 16), the official release date is unknown.