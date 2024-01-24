Grammy season is underway. As the events are rolling out, members of the Recording Academy are looking forward to enriching their minds with music knowledge and creativity.

“I am so excited for this second installment of Grammy House,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement (via Billboard). “The response last year from younger fans and artists just starting their relationship with the Recording Academy was overwhelming, and we’re a better organization because of the increased engagement with them. I’m grateful for the amazing artists and partners who are helping make this year’s Grammy House an even bigger success.”

One of the Grammy Week events includes a special Masterclass with singer and actress Halle Bailey. Members of Grammy U will be able to attend the Masterclass in person by invitation only. The good news for non-members is that they will be able to livestream the event on Friday, February 2 at 1 p.m. PT, via the Grammy Awards’ YouTube and Twitch channels.

Over the course of the past year, Halle Bailey, who performs under the stage name Halle, starred in two movie musicals — The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple released her solo debut single, “Angel.” She has proven to be quite successful in both music and film, and while it’s not clear what her Masterclass will be about, she’ll surely have some valuable insight to offer.

Halle’s Masterclass is just one of a handful of Grammy Week events from the Recording Academy, so learn more about what else is going on here.