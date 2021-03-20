Ever since R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle released their breathtaking sophomore Ungodly Hour, the two have taken the music industry by storm. They’ve graced countless late-night talk shows with captivating performances, and were even nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best R&B Song, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Performance. Though they didn’t end up taking home any awards, it still gave the young singers a healthy signal boost. Now returning with new music, the sister duo share a moving cover of “Georgia On My Mind.”

Chloe x Halle’s rendition of the classic ballad puts their powerful vocals on full display. The song was originally recorded to feature in an ESPN commercial ahead of the Masters Tournament, which takes place in Georgia.

In a statement, Chloe x Halle shared their excitement about the cover: “We are happy to be given the opportunity to record our version of the timeless ‘Georgia On My Mind’ for the Masters Tournament.”

Ahead of the release of “Georgia On My Mind,” Chloe x Halle decided to revisit some of their old music. Because they still can’t tour behind Ungodly Hour, the sister duo decided to revamp it instead. Offering a new take on a deluxe album, Chloe x Halle dropped the “Chrome Edition” of Ungodly Hour, which featured two news songs.

Listen to Chloe x Halle’s “Georgia On My Mind” cover above.