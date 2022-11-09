Both Chlöe and Halle Bailey are set to appear on the silver screen next year. Chlöe will star in Praise This, which tells the story of youth choirs gearing up for a music competition. Halle will star as Ariel in The Little Mermaid and Nettie in The Color Purple.

In a recent interview with Variety, Chlöe expressed that she would like to play Storm in an upcoming adaptation of X-Men.

“I’ve always wanted to be a superhero, and she’s my favorite one, so you can fill in the blanks,” Chlöe said. “She is just so fierce and sexy and strong — all of the things I want to be — and she’s beautiful at the same time. And she doesn’t take any sh*t”

Chlöe dressed up as Storm for Halloween this year, and even received a co-sign from Halle Berry, who originally played Storm.

“She’s taking it,” said Berry in a tweet.

Back at Disney’s D23 expo in September, Chlöe’s sister Halle also expressed to Variety an interest in playing Storm in the future.

“I think any Marvel superhero would just be amazing,” Halle said. “I mean, I love Storm. I love so many, I love so many. That would just be cool.”