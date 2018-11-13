Getty Image

It’s been almost a year and a half now since the death of Chris Cornell, but the tributes to his incredible musicianship have hardly stopped. At the end of this week, a new career-spanning box set collecting his work with Soundgarden, Audioslave, and as a solo artist, along with the previously unreleased track “When Bad Does Good” will finally be released. Just last month, his family unveiled a brand new bronze statue of his likeness in his hometown of Seattle outside of the Museum Of Pop Culture. The biggest even yet is still to come.

Today, Cornell’s family announced a special tribute concert dubbed I Am The Highway, that’s set to go down at the LA Forum on January 16, 2019. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, If you’ve ever been a fan of Cornell, you are not going to want to miss this once in a lifetime event. The bill is stacked with several of the singer’s bandmates in Soundgarden as well as Audioslave, and will also feature performances from Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adams, and other, as-yet unannounced special guests.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation as well as the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. “We are honored to have all these amazing artists and friends come together to pay tribute to and show their love and appreciation for Chris, his music and the mark he’s left on the world,” Chris’s wife Vicky Cornell wrote in a statement. “We look forward to sharing this night with all the fans.”

Tickets to I Am The Highway go on sale Friday, November 16 at 10am Pacific time. You can find more information about the show here.