Christian Label Reach Records Drops Rapper Gawvi For Sending Unsolicited Dick Pics To Multiple Women

It’s not every day a recording artist gets dropped from a label for lewd behavior — in fact, it’s (mostly) encouraged, with many artists using sex appeal to sell records (with some exceptions). However, when the artist in question is a Christian rapper signed to a label whose stated goals are more in line with “saving souls” than “making money,” it’s unsurprising that swift action was taken when the rapper’s scandalous actions were… ahem.. exposed.

Christian rapper Gawvi, formerly known as G-Styles, and signed to Reach Records in 2016, was accused by multiple women including his ex-wife of sending unsolicited photos of his genitals. A graphic artist on Twitter first opened the floodgates, writing, “Years ago I made album artwork for
@gawvi. For my next project I’m going to make a collage of all the unasked for dick pics he sent to women while he was still married.” It wasn’t long until others chimed in, stating they’d also received such photos.

According to Rapzilla, the rapper’s ex-wife — with whom he separated in 2020 — also made comments referencing his infidelity on TikTok, although the account is private. Meanwhile, a Christian rap subreddit also picked up the story, with the graphic artist explaining more about why she posted her initial tweet. “It wasn’t a knee-jerk thoughtless reaction,” she wrote. “I have known about his actions for at least a year, maybe more… I want to defend all my friends because I KNOW they tried and tried. When someone refuses accountability and is a textbook narcissist, there is no ‘addressing it privately.’”

Shortly thereafter, Reach Records posted that it had parted ways with Gawvi on Instagram. “Due to behavior that is inconsistent with our core values, we have ended our professional relationship with GAWVI,” the statement reads. “This was a tough decision for us because of the level of complexity and because we invest in our artists not just for their talent, but also as brothers and sisters in Christ. This is something we have been processing for over a year and have wrestled with what would be the right way forward. New details that were provided made us realize today’s decision was necessary.”

