Chvrches are in the midst of a tour in support of their 2018 record Love Is Dead, but even with that busy schedule, the Scottish group has made time to record new music. The trio has announced that on Friday, they will release Hansa Session, which features five re-recordings of Love Is Dead songs, this time with acoustic and string quartet arrangements. The band has shared a 30-second teaser of the release, which includes a brief taste of “Heaven/Hell.”

The songs were recorded at the famous Hansa studio in Berlin, an opportunity that was too good for the band’s Iain Cook to pass up. He said in a statement, “When we had the opportunity to record at Hansa, we jumped at it even though we were in the middle of a hectic tour. It is such hallowed ground for me — my heroes Bowie, Depeche, Iggy, Siouxsie, Tangerine Dream, Nick Cave amongst others made arguably their best work in that building — and we hoped that when we went there, we would capture even just a tiny bit of that energy.”

Lauren Mayberry also added, “It was really fun to try to reinterpret the songs and still communicate the messages and emotions with different arrangements.”

Watch the teaser above, and check out the Hansa Session artwork and tracklist below.

Glassnote

01. “Graffiti”

02. “Miracle”

03. “Get Out”

04. “Heaven/Hell”

05. “Really Gone”

Hansa Session is out 11/16 via Glassnote.