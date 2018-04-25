Chvrches Share A Smoky And Violent One-Shot Video For ‘Miracle’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chvrches have now shared a few new songs leading up to the release of their forthcoming album, the most recent of which being “Miracle,” a booming synth pop anthem that shows the Scottish group experimenting with some abrasive new sounds, all confidently within the framework of their signature sugar-sweet synth-pop. They’ve also gotten adventurous in the song’s new video, a one-shot production that features a hazy and violent scene.

In the clip, directed by Warren Fu, singer Lauren Mayberry finds herself walking through a smoky riot in the heart of a city, and even joins in the chaos and throws punches of her own at the battle’s apex. It also appears that some supernatural elements pop up near the end of the video; If not, then I can’t explain why stuntman in the background go flying backwards without being touched.

Mayberry previously said of the song:

“‘Miracle’ is the only song from Love Is Dead that we didn’t write and record in the States, instead producing it in London with Steve Mac. Steve is such an intuitive writer with such a killer ear for melody and working with him felt very easy and natural. He makes space for everyone in the room and really pushes people to try things and go outside of their comfort zone, in a good way.”

Love Is Dead is out 5/25 via Glassnote. Pre-order it here.