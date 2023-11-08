City Girls recently dropped their new album, RAW. As part of the press cycle, both Yung Miami and JT talked with Billboard about the record. However, during the interview, the former was also asked about her relationship with Diddy.

For those who don’t know, Yung Miami has been apparently dating the media mogul for a while, even though they have a bit of a unique relationship. A few months ago, she appeared to go shopping with Diddy’s money as a celebration of his and City Girls’ collab dropping. Now she’s sharing how she first attracted him.

“I don’t know ’cause people say that I wasn’t Diddy type,” Yung Miami said. “But clearly, I am. So, I think that you just be yourself because people, they gravitate towards real. Like, so many people try to be something that they not.

“You just got to be yourself,” she added. “I’m just myself. I’m just that b*tch.”

In terms of the timeline of Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship, they were first linked during the summer of 2021. By the following summer, she was in the crowd of the BET Awards, cheering him on while getting the Lifetime Achievement Award with a sign that read “Go Papi!.”

Meanwhile, JT had been seeing Lil Uzi Vert, but she confirmed that while they are a rap duo, the two girls won’t be going on double dates any time soon.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.