City Girls Revealed The ‘RAW’ Tracklist, And It Features Collabs With Lil Durk, Muni Long, And Kim Petras

We are just hours away from City Girls‘ third studio album, RAW. This new album marks the rap duo’s first album in three years, and like any City Girls project, the tracklist is stacked with hits — both past and future.

City Girls finally revealed the tracklist tonight (October 19) via Instagram, and fans can expect to hear 18 tracks. Ahead of the album, City Girls have already released their Usher collab, “Good Love,” which came out over a year ago. This past summer, they released the singles “Piñata” and “I Need A Thug,” as well as JT’s solo track, “No Bars.”

The rest of the album boasts some pretty promising collabs, including “Static” with Lil Durk and “Emotions” with Muni Long. Earlier this week, the girls teased “Flashy” with Kim Petras as the next single from RAW.

You can see the RAW cover art and tracklist below.

1. “RAW”
2. “Piñata”
3. “Static” Feat. Lil Durk
4. “No Bars”
5. “Lineup”
6. “Show Me The Money”
7. “Emotions” Feat. Muni Long
8. “Fancy Ass B*tch” Feat. Juicy J
9. “Good Love” Feat. Usher
10. “Work For It”
11. “I Need A Thug”
12. “Flashy” Feat. Kim Petras
13. “Wigs”
14. “Face Down”
15. “What You Want”
16. “Tonight”
17. “Survive”
18. “F*ck The D To The A”

